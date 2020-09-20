1/
Denise (Ernster) SHELDON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 41, of Stacy Passed Peacefully September 14, 2020 Preceded in death by father-in-law, Daryl; and mother-in-law, Joyce. Survived by husband, Jeff; sons, Devon and Tyler; parents, Paul and Linda Ernster; siblings, Raymond (Tracy), Robert (Carol), Renae (Tim); brother-in-law, Jason; sister-in-law, Jessyca; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, September 23 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23) from 9-10:30 AM Wednesday. Memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
09:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved