Age 41, of Stacy Passed Peacefully September 14, 2020 Preceded in death by father-in-law, Daryl; and mother-in-law, Joyce. Survived by husband, Jeff; sons, Devon and Tyler; parents, Paul and Linda Ernster; siblings, Raymond (Tracy), Robert (Carol), Renae (Tim); brother-in-law, Jason; sister-in-law, Jessyca; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, September 23 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23) from 9-10:30 AM Wednesday. Memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390