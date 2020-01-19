|
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Dennis, 82, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 16, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Annette Passeri and sister Mariann Hammit. Dennis was a long-time banker and entrepreneur. He was a man of many talents, able to tackle any construction project. He was an avid traveler and spaghetti bolognese enthusiast. But above all else he loved his family fiercely and instilled in them the importance of kindness, acceptance and generosity. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jean; daughter Joanne (Mark) Ebel; son Steve Passeri, as well as grandchildren Diana, Joe and Gracie. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace, 5071 Eden Ave., Edina with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Caring and Sharing Hands, 525 N. 7th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55405; www.sharingandcaringhands.org are appreciated. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020