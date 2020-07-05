Age 80 Was graciously called to his Heavenly home on June 26, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1940 in Oak Park, Illinois to Richard and Lucia Schmidt. He grew up in Melrose Park, Illinois; raised his family in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; moved to Ely, Minnesota to pursue his lifelong dream of owning a fishing resort; then retired to Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota with his loving wife of 54 years, Marilyn (Baker) Schmidt. Dennis served in the United States Army from 1963-1965. He was a graduate from Mankato State College with a BA in Business Economics and a proud member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Careers included Hostess/Wonder Bread route supervisor, owner of an Archway franchise and co-owner of Smitty's On Snowbank fishing resort. He loved to bowl, but his true passion was fishing in God's country, where he not only instilled the love of fishing in all four of his children, but also all seven grandchildren. He is survived by his wife; his children: Susan (Edward) Pfeifer, Margaret Schissel, Catherine (Jay) Hansen and Richard (Tanya Rae-Schmidt) Schmidt; his grandchildren: Morgan, Emma, Adam, Marisa, Bryce, Luke and Peter; his brother Ronald (Julie) Schmidt and several nieces and nephews. A private celebration of his life will be held at 'The Point' in Ely, Minnesota at a future date. Ephesians 2:8 "For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith, and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God…" "Set that hook!" - Denny









