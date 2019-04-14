Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:30 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Age 81 of Forest Lake Passed away April 10, 2019 at home surrounded by loving family. His parents, one sister (Bonnie Frisk), and one infant grandson (Ryan Rocky Ulstad) preceded him in death. He is survived by his three children whom he was so proud of....Lynn Sheree' (David) Lesmeister of Anoka, Rocky (Julie) of Stacy, and Luke (Renee Cortez) of Forest Lake; five grand-children (Aaron, Christina, Jeffrey, Michael, and Megan); and two great grandchildren (Taylor and Kaylee); two sisters, Sandy (Bruce) Lisko of Rochester and Cheryl ( Jerry) Burke of Woodbury; three nieces; and three nephews. A Celebration of Dennis' life 5:30 PM Wednesday, April 17th with visitation beginning at 4 PM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Drive, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to Minneola Lutheran Church. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
