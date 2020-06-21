82, of Naples, FL Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 in his home surrounded by loving family. He was born on August 27, 1937 in St. Paul, MN to the late Eldon Ernest Schroeder and Erna Marie (Cherney) Schroeder. Dennis was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp, where he obtained the rank of Corporal. He attended the University of Minnesota, where he was a member of the Alumni Association and Oceanside Junior College. Dennis worked as an Investment Banker and was an entrepreneur who started several businesses, including Miller & Schroeder Financial and First Florida Securities. He enjoyed hunting, boating and travel and was an avid golfer and golf fan. He held a private pilot license and a Florida Real Estate License. Dennis was generous with his time and treasure and he was a consummate salesman, working for over 60 years at his profession. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Judith Schroeder of Naples, FL; his son, Michael Schroeder (Andrea) of Naples, FL; his stepdaughter, Lynn Thiewes (Scott) of Naples, FL; his son Douglas Schroeder of Edina, MN; his stepson, Gregory Stevens (Peggy) of Duluth, MN; his son, Steven Schroeder of Myrtle Beach SC; his brother, Ronald Schroeder and his wife Janet of South St. Paul, MN; his grandchildren, Lindsay Hoffman (Drew) of Chicago, IL Robert Thiewes (Sarah) of Madison, WI; Daniel Thiewes of Naples, FL; Jack Schroeder of Lexington, KY; Lauren Schroeder of New York, NY; Olivia Montechhi (Mariano) of Chicago, IL; Samantha Stevens of Duluth, MN; Barbara Stevens of Duluth, MN; Bobbie Stevens (Alexa) of Duluth, MN and his great grandchildren, Maya Stevens, Amelia Stevens, Quinn Hoffman and Maude Hoffman. Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, David Schroeder and his sister, Patricia Cardin. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, Ft. Myers, FL. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Association of Southwest Florida or St. Agnes Catholic Church of Naples, FL.









