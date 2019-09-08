|
|
Age 78, of Rice Lake, WI, died 9/4/2019 Born 1/19/1941 in West St. Paul, MN to Burton & Beatrice Berkhoel. Graduated from Sibley HS, worked for Ford Motor Co, & married Clare "Ginger" Margaret McMahon on 5/8/1965 in St. Paul. Survived by 2 sons, Daniel & Scott; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; & a brother, James. Preceded by wife, Ginger; a daughter, Christine and his parents. Graveside Services 10AM Saturday 9/21/2019 at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN. Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019