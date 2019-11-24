|
|
Age 78, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019. Devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his beloved father, Judd Berthiaume, mother, Augusta Berthiaume, and sibling, Dick; niece Kelly Ahlm and nephew Charlie Clifford. Survived by his loving wife, Karen, of 56 years; by 2 children Terese (Steve), Sarah (Scott); 3 grandchildren Claire, Emma and Andrew; by 9 siblings: Judd (Sonja), Jeanne Ahlm (Butch), John (Laura Jo), Eileen Clifford, Mary Ann Fenlon, Teresa Boland (Jerry), Nancy Barrett (Paul) and Mich Berthiaume; sister-in-law, Kay. Dennis worked for HealthEast and Children's Minneapolis. He earned his MBA from the University of St. Thomas. Dennis was a recognized tennis player and athlete. He will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 Albert St. S., St. Paul, with Visitation one hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery at 2101 Lexington South, Mendota Heights, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019