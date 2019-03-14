Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahn Family Funeral Home
602 Plum Street
Red Wing, MN 55066
(651) 388-3343
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
615 West 5th St.
Red Wing, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
615 West 5th St.
Red Wing, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis C. "Denny" JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis C. "Denny" JOHNSON Obituary
Age 78 of St. Paul Formerly of Red Wing On March 11, 2019, Dennis (Denny) C. Johnson completed his earthly journey and joined his heavenly family. He was diagnosed with a rare disease called Primary Progressive Aphasia. He valiantly faced the challenges of this progressive disease for several years. Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, and 2 nieces. Surviving him is his wife, Doris (Swanson) Johnson, brother, Robert Johnson, and several nephews and their families as well as many cousins. On Saturday, March 16, visitation will begin at 11:30 am with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:00 pm. Both will be held at First Lutheran Church, 615 West 5th St., Red Wing, MN. A special musical organ prelude will be offered prior to the Celebration of Life service, featuring some of the hymns arranged by Dennis. Memorials can go to Bethel University-Music Department; Presbyterian Homes Foundation; or to a , in Dennis' honor. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com 1-651-388-3343
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now