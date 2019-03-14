|
Age 78 of St. Paul Formerly of Red Wing On March 11, 2019, Dennis (Denny) C. Johnson completed his earthly journey and joined his heavenly family. He was diagnosed with a rare disease called Primary Progressive Aphasia. He valiantly faced the challenges of this progressive disease for several years. Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, and 2 nieces. Surviving him is his wife, Doris (Swanson) Johnson, brother, Robert Johnson, and several nephews and their families as well as many cousins. On Saturday, March 16, visitation will begin at 11:30 am with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:00 pm. Both will be held at First Lutheran Church, 615 West 5th St., Red Wing, MN. A special musical organ prelude will be offered prior to the Celebration of Life service, featuring some of the hymns arranged by Dennis. Memorials can go to Bethel University-Music Department; Presbyterian Homes Foundation; or to a , in Dennis' honor. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com 1-651-388-3343
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 14, 2019