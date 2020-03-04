Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
1616 W. Olive
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
1616 W. Olive

Dennis Charles JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Charles JOHNSON Obituary
Age 62 of Stillwater, MN Beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend Passed away on Ash Wednesday while on vacation. Born to Eunice and Donald Johnson in Litchfield, MN. Dennis served the community professionally as a Mechanical Engineer for 40 years. He enjoyed traveling, hiking, skiing, sailing and fishing with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Judy; his sons, Jacob (Mollie), Joseph (Alexis), and Timothy; his siblings, Karen Johnson, Steven (Peggy) Johnson, and Kristine (Kevin) Midtling; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, on Sunday, March 8 from 4-8pm. Memorial service will be at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1616 W. Olive on Monday, March 9 at 11am, with visitation one hour prior. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -