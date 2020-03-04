|
|
Age 62 of Stillwater, MN Beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend Passed away on Ash Wednesday while on vacation. Born to Eunice and Donald Johnson in Litchfield, MN. Dennis served the community professionally as a Mechanical Engineer for 40 years. He enjoyed traveling, hiking, skiing, sailing and fishing with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Judy; his sons, Jacob (Mollie), Joseph (Alexis), and Timothy; his siblings, Karen Johnson, Steven (Peggy) Johnson, and Kristine (Kevin) Midtling; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, on Sunday, March 8 from 4-8pm. Memorial service will be at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1616 W. Olive on Monday, March 9 at 11am, with visitation one hour prior. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020