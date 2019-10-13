Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Age 87, of White Bear Lake Passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Gayle Hogan; siblings, Michael Hogan, Margie Demuth, Frank Hogan Jr., and Patricia Pangirl. Dennis is survived by wife of 40 years, Susan "Sue" Hogan; children, Patricia "Patty" Johnson, Rodney Eberhardt, Dennis (Lia) Hogan Jr., and Michael Hogan; grandchildren, Eric, Crystal, Darren, Emily, Joey, Dallas, Landon and Preston; siblings, Nancy (Carl) Sinon, Terry (Julie) Hogan and Tim (Karmie) Hogan; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends whom will all miss him dearly. Memorial Service Thursday, October 17th 12 PM with visitation 2 hours prior at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
