|
|
Age 87, of White Bear Lake Passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Gayle Hogan; siblings, Michael Hogan, Margie Demuth, Frank Hogan Jr., and Patricia Pangirl. Dennis is survived by wife of 40 years, Susan "Sue" Hogan; children, Patricia "Patty" Johnson, Rodney Eberhardt, Dennis (Lia) Hogan Jr., and Michael Hogan; grandchildren, Eric, Crystal, Darren, Emily, Joey, Dallas, Landon and Preston; siblings, Nancy (Carl) Sinon, Terry (Julie) Hogan and Tim (Karmie) Hogan; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends whom will all miss him dearly. Memorial Service Thursday, October 17th 12 PM with visitation 2 hours prior at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019