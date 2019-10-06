|
Beloved Husband and Father Avid Golfer and Walker Age 73, of Little Canada, passed away September 30, 2019. Survived by wife, Debbie; children, Barb (Tim), Donny (Colleen), Shelly (Dan), and Missy (Michael); 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service 11:00 AM Monday, October 7 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Visitation at the funeral home from 10-11 AM Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019