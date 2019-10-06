Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Dennis E. FLATEN

Dennis E. FLATEN Obituary
Beloved Husband and Father Avid Golfer and Walker Age 73, of Little Canada, passed away September 30, 2019. Survived by wife, Debbie; children, Barb (Tim), Donny (Colleen), Shelly (Dan), and Missy (Michael); 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service 11:00 AM Monday, October 7 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Visitation at the funeral home from 10-11 AM Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
