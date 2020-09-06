Age 96, of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully August 31, 2020 Dennis was born in St. Cloud, MN on November 24, 1923 and was a longtime resident of Roseville, MN. Dennis was a proud member of the U.S. Army having served with the 29th Infantry Division during the Normandy Invasion. He later started his own piano business where he worked for more than 50 years. He was a 35-year member of the Piano Technicians Guild. Dennis is preceded in death by parents Stephen and Amelia Kurkowski; sisters Frances Bormes, Dolores Kurkowski, Irma Zierden, Marie Sherwood-Brown, and Margaret Hagerty; and brothers Qurinus and Steven Kurkowski. He is survived by his beloved wife Beatrice; dear children Rebecca Kurk, James (Sharmon) Kurk, and Barbara (Peter) Conroy; precious grandchildren Julie (John Paul) Rhein and Victoria (Shawn) McBride; and great grand daughter Finley Rhein. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.









