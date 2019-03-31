Pioneer Press Obituaries
Dennis E. SAGER

Dennis E. SAGER Obituary
Age 74, of Roseville Passed Peacefully on March 26, 2019 Survived by loving wife of 52 years, Donna; children, Linda (Dale) Benidt, David, Russell (Christina); grandchildren, Andy, Zach, Elizabeth (Will), Jackson, Allie; and many loving family and friends. Funeral service 11AM Thursday, April 4 at ROSEVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1215 Roselawn Ave., Roseville. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B., from 5-8 PM Wednesday and at the church from 10-11 AM Thursday. Special thank you to the Friendship Home Community for their compassionate and dedicated care. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
