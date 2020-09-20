Age 84 Passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. Preceded in death by brothers, Glenn (Jean) and Duane (Janet); sister-in-law, Carole Keller; son-in-law, Jerry Pedersen. Survived by wife of 61 years, Rita and children, Terri Pedersen, Jodi (Mark) Blochinger, Susan (Steve) Illetschko, John (Lynn) Bauman, and Jennifer (Rob) Seaton; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grand children; brothers, Bill (Rose) and Bob (Jane); brother-in-law, Bill Keller; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Denny had over 30 years of services with the Inver Grove Heights volunteer Fire Department. A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Wednesday, September 23rd at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave, Inver Grove Heights, MN. Visitation from 10-12pm. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Denny had a great sense of humor and will be missed by many. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com