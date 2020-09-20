1/1
Dennis Earl BAUMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 84 Passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. Preceded in death by brothers, Glenn (Jean) and Duane (Janet); sister-in-law, Carole Keller; son-in-law, Jerry Pedersen. Survived by wife of 61 years, Rita and children, Terri Pedersen, Jodi (Mark) Blochinger, Susan (Steve) Illetschko, John (Lynn) Bauman, and Jennifer (Rob) Seaton; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grand children; brothers, Bill (Rose) and Bob (Jane); brother-in-law, Bill Keller; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Denny had over 30 years of services with the Inver Grove Heights volunteer Fire Department. A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Wednesday, September 23rd at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave, Inver Grove Heights, MN. Visitation from 10-12pm. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Denny had a great sense of humor and will be missed by many. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved