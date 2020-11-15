Age 73 Passed away peacefully on November 6th surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by parents John and Jeanette Maki. Though his story ends where it began, his life was not one without adventure. Anyone who knew him knows he was a man with many stories and a keen way of telling them. Dennis served his country as a Captain in the Army. He fought in the Vietnam war where he received the Purple Heart medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster. After returning home and leaving the Army, he worked a variety of jobs, but talked most favorably about his work in broadcasting. He had a passion for scuba diving and tennis. Dennis will be dearly missed by his son, Jeff Maki and grandsons, Nathanial and Aidan Maki, brother Michael (Paulette) Maki, sisters Jeanne (John) Pielow, Ilona Langseth and Cynthia Maki. Many thanks to the awesome staff at the VA hospital in Minneapolis-Dr. Hartwig, Dr. Robbins, and the EXCELLENT nursing staff on 1D. Your kindness, compassion and medical care were the absolute best!!!! Private interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery at a later date.









