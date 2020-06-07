Age 69 Formerly of Maplewood Passed away on May 31, 2020 of a Progressive Lung Disease. Preceded in death by parents Reinhardt and Mary Therese. Survived by wife Janell; brothers Michael (Mary), Daniel (Teresa); nieces Amy, Tammy (Sam); nephews Nathan, Nicholas (Linda); and many extended family. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. You may view the recording of the private family Mass at https://youtu.be/qlykKnpRRvA.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.