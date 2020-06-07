Dennis F. ROGERS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 69 Formerly of Maplewood Passed away on May 31, 2020 of a Progressive Lung Disease. Preceded in death by parents Reinhardt and Mary Therese. Survived by wife Janell; brothers Michael (Mary), Daniel (Teresa); nieces Amy, Tammy (Sam); nephews Nathan, Nicholas (Linda); and many extended family. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. You may view the recording of the private family Mass at https://youtu.be/qlykKnpRRvA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved