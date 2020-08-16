On Sunday, August 2, 2020, our brother, uncle, and friend passed away at the age of 80. Dennis was born on July 29, 1940, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, growing up in the Willard and Bryn Mawr neighborhoods. He was a graduate of De La Salle High School in 1959 and the College of St. Thomas in 1964. He served as a Captain in the USAF and worked many years at the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Dennis had a passion for national, state, and local politics. He enjoyed good conversation, good food, and a toast at many of his favorite St. Paul restaurants. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. Dennis was preceded in death by his father Harold and his mother Antonia (Nosan). He is survived by his brother Robert (Joan) Dwyer, sister Diane (John) Brand, nephew Patrick (Sumika) Dwyer and great niece Claire and great nephew Conan Dwyer. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorials many be sent to an organization of the donor's choice. 651-698-0796