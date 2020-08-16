1/1
Dennis Francis DWYER
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, August 2, 2020, our brother, uncle, and friend passed away at the age of 80. Dennis was born on July 29, 1940, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, growing up in the Willard and Bryn Mawr neighborhoods. He was a graduate of De La Salle High School in 1959 and the College of St. Thomas in 1964. He served as a Captain in the USAF and worked many years at the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Dennis had a passion for national, state, and local politics. He enjoyed good conversation, good food, and a toast at many of his favorite St. Paul restaurants. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. Dennis was preceded in death by his father Harold and his mother Antonia (Nosan). He is survived by his brother Robert (Joan) Dwyer, sister Diane (John) Brand, nephew Patrick (Sumika) Dwyer and great niece Claire and great nephew Conan Dwyer. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorials many be sent to an organization of the donor's choice. 651-698-0796





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved