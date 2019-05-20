|
|
Age 81 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 18, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rose; brother, Gary. Survived by loving wife of 56 years, Virginia; treasured daughter, Kim (Tom) Jennrich; cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah and Luke Jennrich; brother, Randy (Jane); nieces, nephews and many friends. Memorial service 11 AM Wednesday, May 22 at ST. TIMOTHY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1465 N. Victoria Street, St. Paul. Private interment Roselawn Ceme-tery. Visitation 4-7 PM Tuesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd B., and from 10 – 11 AM Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Timothy Lutheran Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 www.muellerbies.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 20, 2019