Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. TIMOTHY LUTHERAN CHURCH
1465 N. Victoria Street
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Age 81 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 18, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rose; brother, Gary. Survived by loving wife of 56 years, Virginia; treasured daughter, Kim (Tom) Jennrich; cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah and Luke Jennrich; brother, Randy (Jane); nieces, nephews and many friends. Memorial service 11 AM Wednesday, May 22 at ST. TIMOTHY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1465 N. Victoria Street, St. Paul. Private interment Roselawn Ceme-tery. Visitation 4-7 PM Tuesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd B., and from 10 – 11 AM Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Timothy Lutheran Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 www.muellerbies.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 20, 2019
