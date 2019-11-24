Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave.
St. Paul, MN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Hope Presbyterian Church
797 Summit Ave.
St. Paul, MN
1948 - 2019
Dennis Geoffrey ROGERS Obituary
Born on Feb. 18, 1948 in St. Paul, MN, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019 in his home in Coon Rapids, MN at the age of 71. Dennis was a 1966 graduate of North St. Paul HS. Worked as a Social Studies teacher at Anoka & Champlin Park High Schools from 1976-2005. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Ralph & Lois Rogers, wife Kathleen Tschida Rogers & daughter Kelly Jeanette Rogers. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Rogers; daughter, Jennifer (Andrew) Kulseth; 6 grandchildren: Trina (22), Justin & Tyler (12) Rogers, Aidan (10), Enna & Caelan (6) Kulseth; brothers, Glenn (Cindy), Gary & Joel (Cindy). Also survived by many family and friends. Visitation 4-7pm Mon., Nov. 25 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Funeral Service 11am Tues., Nov. 26 at House of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul. Memorials preferred: House of Hope Presbyterian, The Greater Twin Cities United Way or Children's Hospital of St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
