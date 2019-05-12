|
Age 74, of Hudson, WI Formerly of S. St. Paul Passed away 5/7/2019. He is survived by wife of 50 years, Linda; sons, Kyle (Oniria), Todd (Kary), Aaron (Tomoyo); grandchildren, Angel, Nora, Evan; brother, Robert (Georganna), sister, Ruth (Alan) Rechtzigel. Funeral service 11AM Wed. 5/15/19 at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Visitation 1 hour prior. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019