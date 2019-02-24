Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. STEPHANUS LUTHERAN CHURCH,
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. STEPHANUS LUTHERAN CHURCH
739 Lafond Ave.,
Avid Fisherman Age 65, of St. Paul Passed away on February 20, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Shirley. Survived by son, Matthew; siblings, Keith (Nancy), Gary (Deborah), Joanne Wheatley & Kaye. Memorial Service 11 AM Thursday, February 28 at ST. STEPHANUS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 739 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Visitation from 4-7 PM Wednesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B and also at church on Thursday from 10-11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred the St. Stephanus Men's Club. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
