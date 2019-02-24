|
|
Avid Fisherman Age 65, of St. Paul Passed away on February 20, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Shirley. Survived by son, Matthew; siblings, Keith (Nancy), Gary (Deborah), Joanne Wheatley & Kaye. Memorial Service 11 AM Thursday, February 28 at ST. STEPHANUS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 739 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Visitation from 4-7 PM Wednesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B and also at church on Thursday from 10-11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred the St. Stephanus Men's Club. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019