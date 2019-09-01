|
|
Age 75, of Phoenix, AZ Formerly of Grey Cloud Island, MN Passed away August 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Audry Hanna; sister, Bonnie Parker; and brother, David. Survived by wife, Elizabeth; children, Lee of St. Paul and Susan Strickland (Kevin) of St. Croix, V.I.; sister, Janette Brost (Bert); brothers Gerald (Cheryl) and Wesley (Dee); great-grandchildren, Lillian and Jacob Casullo; brothers-in-law, Robert Tansey (Dinah) and Mark Tansey (Kathleen); and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 11 AM with Memorial Service 12 Noon on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Private burial at Grey Cloud Island Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Animal Ark, Hastings, MN. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019