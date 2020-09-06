1/
Dennis Harry HARRIS
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born September 30, 1938 in St. Paul. Passed away September 1, 2020 peacefully while in hospice care at home with family at his side. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Katherine Harris and first wife, Sharon Roles. He is survived by wife, Mary (Parslow) Harris; son, Craig, (who was loyal and his best friend), daughter, Sherri (Mike) Amsden and their children, Raymond and Madelyn, son, Michael (Allison) and their daughter, Sydney; sister, Shelley Harris and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. Graduated from Murray High School, Class of '56. Retired from Minnesota Mutual/Securian. He was a longtime volunteer of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, and received the Sal LoBaido award and the Gavel Club award for his volunteering in Roseville. Was Lt. Governor of Kiwanis and a longtime member. He enjoyed being with family and friends, fishing up at his place on Whitefish Lake in Hayward, WI and getting together for lunch with classmates and keeping in touch with them by e-mail or phone. We want to thank the aides and nurses from Allina Hospice and also the other aides who took care of him. A private family graveside service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, September 9th Roselawn Cemetery, 803 W. Larpenteur Ave., Roseville. A visitation will begin one hour before in the Roselawn Chapel (masks required). The Service will be recorded and available later on Dennis' Obituary page on the Bradshaw Website. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to Nasseff United Heart & Vascular Clinic or donor's choice. 651-407-8300





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Roselawn Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved