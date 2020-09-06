Born September 30, 1938 in St. Paul. Passed away September 1, 2020 peacefully while in hospice care at home with family at his side. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Katherine Harris and first wife, Sharon Roles. He is survived by wife, Mary (Parslow) Harris; son, Craig, (who was loyal and his best friend), daughter, Sherri (Mike) Amsden and their children, Raymond and Madelyn, son, Michael (Allison) and their daughter, Sydney; sister, Shelley Harris and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. Graduated from Murray High School, Class of '56. Retired from Minnesota Mutual/Securian. He was a longtime volunteer of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, and received the Sal LoBaido award and the Gavel Club award for his volunteering in Roseville. Was Lt. Governor of Kiwanis and a longtime member. He enjoyed being with family and friends, fishing up at his place on Whitefish Lake in Hayward, WI and getting together for lunch with classmates and keeping in touch with them by e-mail or phone. We want to thank the aides and nurses from Allina Hospice and also the other aides who took care of him. A private family graveside service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, September 9th Roselawn Cemetery, 803 W. Larpenteur Ave., Roseville. A visitation will begin one hour before in the Roselawn Chapel (masks required). The Service will be recorded and available later on Dennis' Obituary page on the Bradshaw Website. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to Nasseff United Heart & Vascular Clinic or donor's choice. 651-407-8300