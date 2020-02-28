Home

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
Shoreview, MN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
Shoreview, MN
On 02/02/2020 Loved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend joined his forever love after their longest separation of 1038 days. Thank you to Health Partners Hospice and Galtier Villa who made the last part of his life so good. Celebration of life will be at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Shoreview on Saturday 2/29 Visitation 10:00; Service 1100. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Northwoods Humane Society or HealthPartners Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 28, 2020
