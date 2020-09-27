Age 72 of Sun City, Arizona Passed away on September 19, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Ingebrit & Alvera; sibling Carol Belisle. Survived by wife Patricia (Cassidy) Sundt; children, Tania and Mark (Kati); grandchildren Madeline and Kayden; sibling Ronald (Bonnie). Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Dennis was born and raised in Wisconsin. He served as an MP in the US Army for two years and then moved to Minnesota where he worked and retired from the Minneapolis VA Hospital. Dennis will be remembered for his huge heart and great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held at a later date.









