Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Age 66 of Woodbury Passed away February 15, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Warren & Lois; brothers Michael & John; nephew Michael "Spanky". Survived by loving wife, Debbie; children Mikki (Oscar) Mazoleny, Scott (Gina) Neumann, Lisa (Jim) Conroy; grandchildren Brennan, Brianna, Alexa, Ty, Gavin, Giana, Brendt, Kenzley; great grandson Garrett; siblings Tom (Shelene), Katherine, Marge, Sharon; sister-in-law Connie; nieces & nephew Charlene, Tony, Hillary; & special best friend Donald Clayton. Memorial Service Thursday (2/21) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
