|
|
Age 75 of Hugo Loving Husband, Dad & Grandpa Passed away on 2/13/2020 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by wife Sandra, parents John & Irma and brother Johnny. Survived by children Dennis Jr. (Rita), Joseph (Ann) and Kathy Silva (Joe), grandchildren Erika (Eric), Nicholas, Matthew, Claire, Katie, Mary, Anthony & Andrew; sisters Joanne Larson (Stan) and Susie Betz (Ray) and many loving relatives and friends. Longtime 3M employee and avid car enthusiast. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (2/20) 11 am at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 1250 South Shore Drive, FOREST LAKE. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Hugo. Visitation Wednesday (2/19) from 4-7 pm with a rosary at 6:30 at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake and one hour before the Mass at church on Thursday.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020