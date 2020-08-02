Age 67 (4/20/53 – 7/30/20) Of West St. Paul Passed away on July 30, 2020 after a long and well-fought battle with cancer. Dennis loved the outdoors: biking, hiking, skiing, being in the mountains and nature. He enjoyed working in his garage building custom cars and motorcycles. Preceded in death by parents Joseph Kloos and Alvina Schreiner Kloos. Survived by loving children, Kathryn (Tyler) Wilsey and Patrick (Miranda) Kloos and their mother, Patricia Orme; grandchildren, Maisy, Liam, Louie and Archer. Also survived by siblings David (Gail) Kloos, Annette Cortese and Mary (Erich) Schuetz. Visitation 4-6 PM Wednesday, August 5 followed by a Service at 6:00 PM at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 W Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul. Private interment.