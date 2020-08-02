1/1
Dennis Joseph KLOOS
1953 - 2020
Age 67 (4/20/53 – 7/30/20) Of West St. Paul Passed away on July 30, 2020 after a long and well-fought battle with cancer. Dennis loved the outdoors: biking, hiking, skiing, being in the mountains and nature. He enjoyed working in his garage building custom cars and motorcycles. Preceded in death by parents Joseph Kloos and Alvina Schreiner Kloos. Survived by loving children, Kathryn (Tyler) Wilsey and Patrick (Miranda) Kloos and their mother, Patricia Orme; grandchildren, Maisy, Liam, Louie and Archer. Also survived by siblings David (Gail) Kloos, Annette Cortese and Mary (Erich) Schuetz. Visitation 4-6 PM Wednesday, August 5 followed by a Service at 6:00 PM at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 W Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul. Private interment.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
AUG
5
Service
06:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
235 Wentworth Ave W
West St. Paul, MN 55118
651-457-7938
