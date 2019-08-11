Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
Dennis SMITH
Dennis L. SMITH


1941 - 2019
Dennis L. SMITH Obituary
Age 78, of St. Paul Passed away on August 9, 2019 Preceded in death by his brother, Steve. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Kay; children, Susan (Mark) O'Leary, Dan (Tracie), Nancy (John) Swanholm; 6 grandchildren, Bobby, Susie, Eleanor, Mamie, Annie, and Audrey; and brother, Gary. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Wednesday, August 14 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church (Stanford @ Prior Aves., St. Paul) with visitation beginning at 9:30 am at church. Private family burial Resurrection Cemetery 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
