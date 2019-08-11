|
|
Age 78, of St. Paul Passed away on August 9, 2019 Preceded in death by his brother, Steve. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Kay; children, Susan (Mark) O'Leary, Dan (Tracie), Nancy (John) Swanholm; 6 grandchildren, Bobby, Susie, Eleanor, Mamie, Annie, and Audrey; and brother, Gary. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Wednesday, August 14 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church (Stanford @ Prior Aves., St. Paul) with visitation beginning at 9:30 am at church. Private family burial Resurrection Cemetery 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019