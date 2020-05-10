Age 92, of Brainerd, MN Formerly of St. Paul, MN & Ellsworth, WI Passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Society – Woodland, on May 5, 2020. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Dennis was born in Red Wing, MN to Ulysses and Helen (Steiner) Lantz on May 6, 1927. He enlisted in the United States Army and worked as a cook. After the army, he worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years. Dennis enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, and traveling. He also liked to spend time doing crossword puzzles and using his CB radio. Dennis is survived by his son, Dennis Jr. (Mayumi); daughter Karen (Tony) Davis; grandchildren, Zachary and William Davis. He is preceded in death by his wife Joan (Larson) Lantz; grandson Michael Davis; sisters MaryLou Langer and Virginia Huppert. Brenny Family Funeral Chapel www.brenny.com 218-828-5051
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.