O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Dennis Lynn JENSEN Obituary
Age 63, of Inver Grove Heights Born October 22, 1956, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Preceded in death by parents, Dean and Beverley Jensen (nee Johnson). Survived by soulmate/wife, Amelia "Amy" Jensen (nee Brown); daughter, Danielle Baumann; siblings, Doug Jensen, Suzanne Edstrom (Danny) and Jay Jensen; many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved brothers and sisters at the St. Paul Police Department, current and retired, where he served 24+ years and retired as Assistant Chief of Police of Patrol. He never stopped patrolling the streets of St. Paul no matter his rank and loved being a police officer on patrol. He graduated summa cum laude from Concordia University with a Bachelor's degree and received a Master's degree from the Naval Postgraduate School in Security Studies (Homeland Security and Defense). Dennis' Master's degree completed at the Naval Postgraduate School led to the groundbreaking East African Community Outreach Project in the city of St. Paul, which continues to this day. Dennis fought through one heart attack at age 38 to return to his job as a police officer but had to retire after a second one at 48. After a year of recovery, he was proud to return to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and served as a civilian until he was forced to retire due to early onset Alzheimer's. Special thanks to St. Joseph's Hospital unit 4700 and Dr. Andrew Hanson for all of your loving care and support. He valiantly fought early onset Alzheimer's for five years but succumbed on January 1, 2020. He has left his wife, family and friends devastated with his loss. Godspeed, sweet prince. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 6th from 4-7PM at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 11AM at O'Halloran & Murphy, with a second visitation 1 hour prior to service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
