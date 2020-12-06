Age 76 of Mahtomedi Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday Nov. 29th, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Dorothy Brown and grand parents, Elmer and Beryl Martin. Survived by wife Kathryn "Kay" of 56 years; children, Denise (Carey) Solomon, Julie (Mike) Christiansen; grandchildren, Kailynn and Hunter Solomon, Ryan and Erin Christiansen; numerous nieces, nephews and many loving family members and friends. Recently united with half siblings, (Ancestry.com
) Lonnie Walter of TX and Sandee Walter Simonton of SC. Denny served in the US Air Force 1961-1965. Member of Pipefitters Local 455 for over 50 years and an active member with American Legion Post 507. Denny is known for his generosity, sense of humor, work ethic and ability to fix whatever needs fixing. Private interment at Fort Snelling. Celebration of Life will be planned as restrictions allow. Guestbook on Legacy.com
.