Dennis Michael SCHELL


1945 - 2020
Dennis Michael SCHELL Obituary
Age 74 of St. Paul & Stillwater Born April 11, 1945, Dennis lost his battle with cancer on April 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Susan; daughter, Vickie; sons, Michael (Christine), Dean (Susan); grandchildren, Tara and Trevor; and his little Pomeranian, Princess Sadie. Dennis worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for over 40 years. Private family interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Cards and letters may be sent to Dennis' family c/o BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN 55082. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -