Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
Dennis N. MILLER


1937 - 2019
Dennis N. MILLER Obituary
Beloved Father Grandpa & Great Grandpa Passed away on 19 September 2019. Preceded in death by wife Rita, parents Nathaniel & Katherine, brothers and sisters. Survived by children Grant Miller (Brenda) & Susan Speed (Tony) and their mom Donna Miller; grandchildren Jessica, Jason & Charlie (Tricia); great granddaughter Alice Mae. Dennis retired after 37 years with Buckbee-Mears and was a proud Navy veteran. Gathering Monday, 23 September 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
