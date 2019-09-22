|
Beloved Father Grandpa & Great Grandpa Passed away on 19 September 2019. Preceded in death by wife Rita, parents Nathaniel & Katherine, brothers and sisters. Survived by children Grant Miller (Brenda) & Susan Speed (Tony) and their mom Donna Miller; grandchildren Jessica, Jason & Charlie (Tricia); great granddaughter Alice Mae. Dennis retired after 37 years with Buckbee-Mears and was a proud Navy veteran. Gathering Monday, 23 September 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019