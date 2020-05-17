68, of St. Paul Was taken due to complications of Covid- 19 on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was a 39 year dedicated employee of ISD833. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Helen; siblings, Louis "Buz", Jerry, Rita, and Joan. Survived by his children, Dennis (Bonnie) and Jason; siblings, Mary Lou (Jerry) and John (Cris). A private interment will take place at Union Cemetery of Maplewood, MN. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Norris Square Care Center in Cottage Grove, MN.