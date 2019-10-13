Home

Dennis Patrick CONNOLLY

Dennis Patrick CONNOLLY Obituary
Age 73, of St. Paul Died October 8, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, James A. & Eleanor (Swenson) Connolly and brother, Marcus Connolly. Survived by wife, Rebecca; daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Purtell; son, D. Patrick (Kelly) Connolly; grandchildren, Andrew, Brock & Michael Purtell, Iris & Maggie Connolly; siblings, James (Joyce), Terrence, Peggy (Larry) McCarthy, Colleen Connolly-Strom (Donald); mother-in-law, Iris Marshall of Westbrook, MN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Denis) Thompson, Gregory (Diane), Elizabeth (Randall) Swan, Jeffrey (Debra), Priscilla (Steve) Comnick, David (Stacy) and James (Alison). Also many nieces, nephews, cousins and business associates. Denny was owner and operator of Denny C's Produce for 50 years. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 15 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 512 S. Albert Street, St. Paul. Visitation at church 9-11 Tuesday.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
