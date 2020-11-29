1/1
Dennis R. CARLSON DDS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85 of Anoka Born and raised in Clinton, MN and Missouri. Passed away November 21, 2020. Dennis graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1957. A well-known Orthodontist in the Anoka, Coon Rapids and Elk River communities, starting his practice in 1966. He graduated in 1964 from the University of Minnesota Dental School and received his Master's in Orthodontics in 1966. Preceded in death by loving wife of 60 years Vada; parents, Grace and Ray; infant brother Miles. Survived by daughter, Tory Carlson (Jon Cohen); grand children, Sam, Amelia and Seth; brother, Gary Carlson (Joan); sister, Cheryl Casper (Jack); sister in law, Vallory Wallman; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Dennis served on the board and was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka. He was a avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman, loved playing golf with his regular golfing group, and watercolor painting. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend of so many in the community. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church. A private family service will be held at Zion due to Covid-19 restrictions. A public service at Zion will be announced at a later date when it's safe to gather. www.Washburn-McReavy,com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
1827 Coon Rapids Boulevard
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
(763) 767-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved