Age 85 of Anoka Born and raised in Clinton, MN and Missouri. Passed away November 21, 2020. Dennis graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1957. A well-known Orthodontist in the Anoka, Coon Rapids and Elk River communities, starting his practice in 1966. He graduated in 1964 from the University of Minnesota Dental School and received his Master's in Orthodontics in 1966. Preceded in death by loving wife of 60 years Vada; parents, Grace and Ray; infant brother Miles. Survived by daughter, Tory Carlson (Jon Cohen); grand children, Sam, Amelia and Seth; brother, Gary Carlson (Joan); sister, Cheryl Casper (Jack); sister in law, Vallory Wallman; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Dennis served on the board and was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka. He was a avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman, loved playing golf with his regular golfing group, and watercolor painting. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend of so many in the community. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church. A private family service will be held at Zion due to Covid-19 restrictions. A public service at Zion will be announced at a later date when it's safe to gather. www.Washburn-McReavy,com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000









