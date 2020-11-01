1/1
Dennis R. EMERSON
Dennis was a long-time member of St. Paul's West Side community and St. Matthew's parish. Devoted husband and father. Dennis will be remembered for his amazing smile and sense of humor, his years of dedication and enjoyment singing with his friends in the church and barbershop chorus/quartets, as well as his ability to have fun in everything he did. Dennis is preceded in death by wife, Mary, parents Clarence and Marcella, brother Roger and granddaughter, Maryah. Survived by sister, Maryann Becker, children Gregory (Kim) Emerson, Joanne (James) Martinson, Rachel (Dan) Perez, grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Dorian, Victoria, Arielle, Morgan, Shayna, Elizabeth, Nicholas and Daniel, great granddaughter, Kennedy. The family will be holding a private interment due to Covid-19 restrictions. We would like to sincerely thank the angels at Sagewood for caring for Dennis as though he were your own family. Memorials preferred to Crescent Cove Respite & Hospice Home for Kids (3440 Beltline Blvd., #207, St Louis Park, MN 55416).





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
