Age 79, of Edina, MN Passed away December 11, 2019 at United Hospital in St. Paul. Dennis was born on November 11 during the Armistice Day storm of 1940. When Dennis was a young child, his family moved to Hibbing, MN to start their family business. Dennis graduated in 1959 and enjoyed the friendships of these classmates his whole life. Dennis went on to graduate Summa Cum Laude from Macalester College and then joined The St. Paul CO's where he became senior Investment Officer. He is survived by his wife Roberta, Kathy and Ed Diem, Mary Jane Donovan, Bill Kirkpatrick, Pam and Grace Kirkpatrick and Sarah and John Gustafson, along with their children, Payton, Eryn and Brady and many Keller and Koeneman cousins. Dennis was a true Gentleman who had a twinkle in his eye and showed kindness to all those he met. He will truly be missed. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020. For further details, and to RSVP, please call Peggy at 612-270-5255. Memorials preferred to United Hospital Foundation, 333 Smith Ave. North, St. Paul, MN 55102 or call-651-241-8022. Or, The Rumsey Family Endowment at United Family Medicine, 1026 W. 7th Street, St. Paul, MN 55102. Or call Riley at 651-241-1103 United Family Medicine. Org
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020