Dennis RICHARDSON


1943 - 2019
Dennis RICHARDSON Obituary
St. Paul, MN 2/24/43-9/25/19 Dennis died peacefully in his sleep on September 25. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers and sisters, wife Betty Lou and daughter Jori. Dennis is survived by brothers Micky and Richard, sister Maureen (Leland); grandchildren Rick (Liz), Brittani (Dennis), Samantha and Vanessa; and great grandchildren Brooke, Natalie, Aubrey, James, Roman, Jocelyn, Kendall and Zachary. Visitation Tuesday, October 8, 10-12 at Kessler and Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St., St. Paul, MN 55102. Burial service October 8, 1:30 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
