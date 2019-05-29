|
|
Age 77, of Stillwater, Minnesota Passed peacefully May 25, 2019 Preceded in death by parents George Ste. Marie and Phyllis (Lane; Ste. Marie) Pomerleau. Survived by wife of 51 years, Rosemary "Susie" (Schell), daughter Julie, daughter Kim (Dan), son George, step-sons Dan (Patty), Brad, and Steve (Amy). Also survived by 5 sisters, 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A carpenter, Dennis built and fixed many things, often generously for people who needed his help. He worked for over 25 years at 3M, and installed windows for decades. He was a passionate fisherman and gardener. He hosted many fish fry gatherings, played lots of cards and was an expert bocce ball player. Most of all, he worked very hard to care for his family. After retirement, he and Susie spent winters in South Padre and moved to Mora. They returned home to Stillwater to be among family. He brought joy, laughter and strength to his family and friends, and was loved abundantly. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 4 pm. Call Kim for details, 651-272-7240.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019