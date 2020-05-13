Derald C. BORSCHEID
Passed away May 9, 2020 at the age of 71. Preceded in death by parents, Mathew & Dorothy Borscheid; brother, David Borscheid; and nephew, Jeff Borscheid. Survived by wife, Susan; children, Annette (Adam) Engelmann, Christine (Scott) Habeck, Nicholas Borscheid & Jonathan (Stephanie) Borscheid; brother, Eugene; grandchildren, Anika, Audrey, Evelyn & Weston; and other relatives & friends. Derald was active in his faith. He was very kind to everyone he met and was extremely handy. A private graveside service will be held at General Lutheran Cemetery in South St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Donor's choice. 651-451-1551





Published in Pioneer Press on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
General Lutheran Cemetery
