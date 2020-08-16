DeReva GROSS

Age 100 Formerly of St. Paul Went home to be with Jesus and her beloved family and friends who passed before her. DeReva loved life and tried to live each day to the fullest. During her life she had many friends. She is survived by 2 daughters, Susan and Mary Lou. 9 AM visitation and 10 AM service for "Family Only" will be held Thursday, August 20 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Burial will follow the service at Fort Snelling Cemetery at 11:30 AM. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550