Age 37 of Big Lake, MN Passed away unexpectedly on July 13th, 2020. She was a loving mother, daughter, wife and friend. Desaree was a warm, caring soul with a beautiful giving heart that could be carried on for miles. She is survived by her husband Michael Zemlicka; children Kira and Austin (Clark); Olivia, Jaxson and Dallis (Zemlicka); mother Diana (Haas) Burton; step-father Willy Burton; grandmother Sharon Niemczyk; brother David Edwards; sisters Meranda Burton and step-sister Ally (Burton) Gritti, along with cousins and many friends. She is preceded in death by her father James W. Niemczyk; grandfather James E. Niemczyk and grandmother Judy Haas. Desaree was cremated and will be placed with her father at St. Mary's of the Lake Cemetery at 1625 Stillwater St., White Bear Lake, MN on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1PM.









