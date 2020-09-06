Age 91 Of Red Wing, Minnesota Died Thursday, September 3, 2020. Survivors include his wife, of 16 years, June Olson; three sons, Reynold (Karol) Bordthauser, Walter Bordthauser and Milton Bordthauser; five grandchildren, Paige (Brandon) Archer, Lindsey Bordthauser, Karl (Brandolyn) Bordthauser, Carissa Bordthauser and Ian Bordthauser; five great grandchildren, Mateo and Selah Archer, Addisyn Bordthauser and Roya and Ryker Bordthauser. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, of 50 years, Anita and one sister, Helga Andreschefski. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at First Covenant Church, 2302 Twin Bluff Rd., Red Wing. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Face masks and social distancing are required. Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice, 1280 W. Clairemont Ave., Suite 4, Eau Claire, WI 54701 www.stcroixhospice.com
