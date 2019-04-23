|
Age 22, of the Twin Cities Passed away unexpectedly April 19, 2019 Preceded in death by father Ernest Dailey. Survived by mother, Jennifer Gaines; son, Devin Gaines Jr. and his mother, Chanel Thomas; brothers, David Gaines and Dylan Arrell; sister, Destiny Gaines; girlfriend, Lammira Jackson; other family and friends. Service Thursday 4/25 at 1:00pm at Inner City Church of Mpls, 1812 Park Ave, Mpls. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church and also Wednesday 4/24, 5-8pm at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643 5125 West Broadway, Crystal
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 23, 2019