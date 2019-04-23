Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel
5125 West Broadway
Crystal, MN 55429
(763) 533-8643
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel
5125 West Broadway
Crystal, MN 55429
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Inner City Church of Mpls
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Inner City Church of Mpls
1812 Park Ave
Mpls, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Devin GAINES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Devin E. GAINES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Devin E. GAINES Obituary
Age 22, of the Twin Cities Passed away unexpectedly April 19, 2019 Preceded in death by father Ernest Dailey. Survived by mother, Jennifer Gaines; son, Devin Gaines Jr. and his mother, Chanel Thomas; brothers, David Gaines and Dylan Arrell; sister, Destiny Gaines; girlfriend, Lammira Jackson; other family and friends. Service Thursday 4/25 at 1:00pm at Inner City Church of Mpls, 1812 Park Ave, Mpls. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church and also Wednesday 4/24, 5-8pm at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643 5125 West Broadway, Crystal
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now