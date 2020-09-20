1/
Dian Ruth VAN BEUSEKOM
January 27 1934 ~ September 1 2020 Born to Clifton A. Gustafson and Ruth Gustafson in St Paul, MN. Siblings, Cliff Gustafson and Marie Nordby. Two sons Steven Van Beusekom (Nancy Van Beusekom) David Van Beusekom. Grandchildren Carrie Flepie (John Flepie) Andrew Van Beusekom (Leslie Van Beusekom) and many great grandchildren. Memorial Service Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, 10:00AM at Roselawn Cemetery Chapel, 803 West Larpenteur Avenue, Roseville, MN 55113. Phone 651 489 1720. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation.




