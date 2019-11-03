Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN
Diana Barbara "Dee Dee" SHERRARD

Diana Barbara "Dee Dee" SHERRARD Obituary
The Knitting Lady from the Car Shows Loving Wife and Mother Preceded in death by parents, John and Susan Dill; and brother-in-law, James Perrier. Survived by husband, Richard; son, Rick (Amy); daughter, Kim (Bill) Schmidt and eight grandchildren; sisters, Sandy Perrier and Bonnie Dill; in-laws, Roger & Evelyn Sherrard and Carol Meech, along with many other relatives and friends. A celebration of Diana's life will be Friday, November 8, 2019, 11AM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10AM. Interment Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to donor's choice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
