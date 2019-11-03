|
|
The Knitting Lady from the Car Shows Loving Wife and Mother Preceded in death by parents, John and Susan Dill; and brother-in-law, James Perrier. Survived by husband, Richard; son, Rick (Amy); daughter, Kim (Bill) Schmidt and eight grandchildren; sisters, Sandy Perrier and Bonnie Dill; in-laws, Roger & Evelyn Sherrard and Carol Meech, along with many other relatives and friends. A celebration of Diana's life will be Friday, November 8, 2019, 11AM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10AM. Interment Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to donor's choice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019