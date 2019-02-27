|
Age 73, of Arden Hills Passed away on February 22, 2019 at Twin Rivers Senior Campus, Cannon Falls, surrounded by family members, staff, and hospice caregivers. Diana was preceded in death by her father, Jerome Palmer. She will be greatly missed by her mother, Lorraine Palmer; her sisters, Jeanne (Michael) Dean, Mary Palmer, Theresa Deutsch, and Cecilia (John) Stafford; and her brothers, Terry (Jeanne) Palmer, and Michael (Susan) Palmer. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, March 1st at ST. BERNARDS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 187 Geranium Ave., St. Paul, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Dementia Society of America. The family gives many thanks to Tisha Mager and Theresa Deutsch, and the staff at Twin Rivers and Brighton Hospice who all helped Diana get to her rebirth. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019